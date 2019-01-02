Riverside Discovery Center adds new macaw to zoo roster

A new blue and gold macaw has been added to the Riverside Discovery Center, but you probably won’t get a chance to see him until later this year.

RDC Director Anthony Mason picked up nine-year-old Cruz from another AZA facility just before the New Year, and the bird will become a companion to the zoo’s 26-year-old blue and gold macaw Otis.

Mason tells KNEB News it will take some time for zoo staff to get the two birds acclimated to each other. “It’s likely we’ll be introducing Cruz and Otis to each other some time in the next week or two,” says Mason, “and as they get to know each other, they’ll eventually stay in the same enclosure, and be there for the public to see them in the springtime”.

Mason says zoo staff has been searching for a companion for Otis for some time now. He says finding the right match was important because macaws can live 50 to 60 years in captivity.