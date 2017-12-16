Riverside Discovery Center bear cubs make public debut

The rescued bear cubs at Riverside Discovery Center made their public debut in Scottsbluff Saturday morning.

The bears don’t have names yet, but zoo Director Anthony Mason says next month they’ll be hosting a contest to properly identify them.

Mason says today also kicked off a capital campaign project to help raise funds for a larger, more permanent enclosure for the bears. They are currently residing in a repurposed enclosure that previously housed their leopard.

The bear cub brothers came to Riverside Discovery Center earlier in the year, a few months after their mother was illegally killed in Wyoming. Mason says they did not have the necessary skills to survive in the wild and would have been euthanized if they didn’t find a home.