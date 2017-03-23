Riverside Discovery Center donates plush animals to help DOVES program

One local organization has stepped up to help a Gering based non-profit.

Today, the Riverside Discovery Center presented the DOVES program with 65 stuffed animals that will go into their shelter packs that get handed out to kids.

RDC’s Zoo Curator Anthony Mason says since he started at the zoo, he wanted to get more involved in community. During their recent Teddy Bear Clinics, people were able to donate money towards this cause.

“And so when looking at programs in the community, the DOVES program,which is just a really phenomenal organization, really stuck out to us as somewhere where we could get involved,” said Mason.

The hope was to get the animals out to kids over there and hopefully make them feel better while they’re going through a tough time. DOVES Community Outreach Educator Courtney Haywood says many times, the children who go through the program are rushed out of the house.

“They may have had to leave with very little clothes and no toys at all,” explains Haywood. “And so, to have a stuffed animal that they can call their own after having to leave a scary situation is something that can mean a lot to the child and the parent- who might not be able to get them anything after having to leave.”

The stuffed animal donations will be a welcome addition to the traditional items that are included in the children’s shelter packs.

“It’s a huge blessing,” adds DOVES Volunteer Coordinator Skye Martin. “These animals will go into our shelter packs which we do hand out to kids. They don’t come with fun items, they come in a little bag with hygiene items and just basics. So to be able to give the kids something that they can call their own, something they play with is awesome. We are all so excited about it.”

In addition to the 65 stuffed animals, RDC also donated 65 passes to the zoo so an adult and child can come in and have a carefree day to take their mind off of the domestic issues that brought them to DOVES in the first place.

The DOVES program says donations like these go a long way in helping them achieve their mission of providing support to victims of domestic violence.

If you would like to help out by donating money or items, you can visit their website. Items needed include non-perishable food items, hygiene items, socks and underwear, and diapers.