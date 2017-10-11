Riverside Discovery Center “Scaring” up a fun October

For the third straight year now, Riverside Discovery Center is hosting their third annual “Night at the Haunted Museum” at former Wildlife World Museum at 950 U Street in Gering.

RDC Zoo Director Anthony Mason says the experience brings you two floors with 13 frightening scenes of terror.

There are concession stands and t-shirts available on site. Mason says if you purchase a Haunted Museum t-shirt at the Zoo’s gift shop, you can receive $1 off of the admission for the Haunted Museum.

Mason says the experience is very scary and is not for younger kids or sensitive audiences. He says it’s recommended for those over the age of 13.

For a less frightening experience, Mason says the 29th annual family friendly “Spooktacular” is bigger and better than ever.

It will run October 20th – 25th, 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Admission is $7.00 per person. Concessions will be available.

Mason says they have added some new items this year, including Guardians of the Galaxy laser tag, a Harry Potter section and a lot more

And for those planning to attend the Midwest Theatre “Zombie Walk”, Mason says you can purchase a Combo Pass for $10 at the Zoo and Save on Spooktacular.

In addition, he says they are still seeking additional volunteers and sponsors.

Please email education@riversidediscoverycenter.org if you are interested or for more information.

The zoo is located at 1600 S. Beltline Hwy. W. in Scottsbluff.