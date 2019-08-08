Riverside Discovery Center Welcomes New Resident

A 4 month old North American Porcupine has found a new home at Riverside Discovery Center.

The staff have affectionately taken to calling it Quillow.

It came to the RDC from a wildlife rehaber after its mother was hit by a car. At the time Quillow was only a few weeks old and not quite weened yet. The rehaber took it and and kept it alive but needed somewhere for it stay for the remainder of its life after it became too bonded with people to live on its own.

RDC Director Anthony Mason told KNEB News they’re happy to give Quillow a home here and share its story growing up part of the RDC family.

Mason says Quillow is very friendly with staff and volunteers and will join education programs in the near future.

He says you can come visit Quillow the porcupine in person 7 days a week or follow its story on Instagram at RDC_Quillow.

North American Porcupines are the 2nd largest rodent on the continent and are herbivores, meaning they feed on vegetation. This includes leaves, twigs, roots, berries and other types vegetation.

Mason says they are mostly nocturnal and have quills on their body to protect against predators. And despite popular myths, he says they do not shoot quills out of their body. Instead quills detach easily when a predator pushes into the body of the porcupine.