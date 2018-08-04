Riverside Discovery Center’s End-Of-Summer Event is fast approaching

On Saturday August 11th, Riverside Discovery

Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska will host their annual “Conservation Carnival” to close out the summer season.

Various kid friendly carnival games, with conservation themes, will be stationedthroughout the Zoo’s campus from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Prizes and give-a-ways will be available for attendees, while supplies last. While the event will be ending

at 2:00 PM the Zoo will also be closing early at 3:00 PM this day for a private eventtaking place in the evening.

Several activities will center around RDC’s brand new mother-daughter pair ofRed-ruffed Lemurs, Cassiopea and Caby-Dee, who went on exhibit this past June.

In addition, RDC’s Splash Pad will be running throughout the day. Riverside’sRowdy Reptile Show will occur on the Zoo’s stage at 11:00 AM and 2:00 P