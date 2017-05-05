Riverside Zoo Splash Pad to open for season on Saturday May 6th

The always fun and delightful Splash Pad will be on starting this Saturday May 6th and will remain on for the Summer season as long as weather permits. In addition we have new baby goats, sheep and an alpaca in the petting zoo.

The RDC is also excited to have new items available in the gifts shop, such as locally designed and made shirts and shopping bags.

Science Fest Rescheduled – Previously scheduled for 4/28 & 4/29 now moved to 5/6/17 due to weather.

There will be science experiment demonstrations, crafts, activities, games, and animal encounters.

They will also be judging local student’s science projects that have registered through RDC.Prizes will be awarded for different age groups. Because of the weather delay, we will be able to accept more science projects. We would also love any science teachers or professors who would like to have a table during the event to show off a cool science experiment to contact us.

Riverside Discovery Center is a participating site as part of the Nebraska Science Festival. More information about the Nebraska Science Festival can be found at http://www.nescifest.com/about/