Roadrunner bus service successful after first month of operation

The Tri-City Roadrunner public bus service has been operating in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown for over a month now, and business has been good.

Transit Manager Shari Hinze told KNEB News they were actually surprised by the immediate response with numbers higher than they expected for it being so soon.

Hinze says aside from a couple of minor hiccups, the equipment has performed up to their expectations. She says they have had some issues with handicap buses, but noted that Twin Cities Auto has been instrumental in helping them keep going. Hinze says they actually have two new buses that should arrive next Tuesday.

The four twelve passenger buses began serving the 130 stops throughout the tri-city area on January 10th. Information on the detailed bus routes and stops can be found at www.Tri City Roadrunner.com