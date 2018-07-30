Rock Church members clean trailer park in Terrytown

A group of approximately 150 volunteers with the Rock Church spent three hours Sunday cleaning up a Terrytown trailer park and playground.

The cleanup was part of a major volunteer effort by the church that included a total of 300 people helping at various local locations. Lindsey Harwood, a member of the church, said the Terrytown effort involved Patriot Park.

Harwood said, ” We were able to get a couple of the trailers ready for tear-down, cleaned up weeds and trash , and went door to door to help them get trash out of their yards. We were also able to go to the playground and park and do some clean-up there.”

Harwood said up to half a dozen roll-outs and several trucks were filled with items removed from the park. Harwood said the church identified Patriot Park as a place that needed some help through her work at Buyer’s Realty.