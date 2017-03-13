class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221658 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Rocky Mountain National Park gets top ranking for 2016 visits

BY Associated Press | March 13, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Rocky Mountain National Park gets top ranking for 2016 visits
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, file

Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park finished off 2016 as the nation’s fourth most popular national park with more than 4.5 million visitors.

The Reporter-Herald reports that the U.S. Department of the Interior issued a news release saying the county’s national parks saw a record number of visitors last year. Visitation topped 330 million in 2016, which marked the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary.

Rocky Mountain National Park ranked fourth among the nation’s parks for visitation, behind Yosemite National Park and ahead of Zion National Park. First place went to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which saw 11.3 million visitors.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments