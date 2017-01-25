class="single single-post postid-210863 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Rocky Mountain National Park sets another visitor record

BY Associated Press | January 25, 2017
In this Aug. 4, 2016 photo, hikers descend a ridge inside Rocky Mountain National Park, near Estes Park, Colo. The National Park Service celebrates its 100th birthday Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. The federal agency oversees 131,000 square miles of parks, battlefields and other landmarks across the nation and in four U.S. territories. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

A record 4.5 million people visited Rocky Mountain National Park in 2016, an increase of 8.7 percent over the previous year.

The park said Tuesday that visitor numbers were up 40 percent since 2012.

Rocky was the third most-visited national park in the country in 2015, after Great Smoky Mountains and Grand Canyon. The 2016 rankings weren’t available.

Last year, park managers restricted vehicle access on the busiest days on two heavily traveled roads, to Bear Lake and in the Wild Basin area. Officials say they’ll continue addressing overcrowding issues.

The 415-square-mile park is near Colorado’s Front Range urban corridor, including Denver, population 683,000.

Autumn is becoming one of the park’s most popular seasons because of the changing colors and the distinctive mating call of bull elk, called bugling.

