Rocky Mountain Region 2 Hiring Firefighters

The Rocky Mountain Region is looking for a committed, hardworking, highly skilled workforce to respond to wildfires and work in fuels management on National Forests and Grasslands located in Wyoming, South Dakota, Colorado and Kansas. The fire and aviation management program is very rewarding and requires talented people working safely as part of a team in a variety of specialized positions; to include dispatch, engine crews, fire & fuels management, hand crews, helitack, interagency hotshot crews, prevention technicians/specialists and equipment operators. The Fire Hire program is being implemented to streamline the hiring process for permanent fire positions and provide consistent hiring around the Region and throughout the agency. This hiring process assists the national forests in the Rocky Mountain Region to fill vacancies in a more efficient and timely manner.

This outreach is for GS-0462-03 through GS-0462-09 and WG-5716-10 career permanent fulltime and permanent seasonal fire and fuels positions. The vacancy announcements for these positions are posted on the U.S. Government’s official website for employment opportunities at, www.usajobs.gov. These are national vacancy announcements with a specific opening and closing date. The vacancy announcements will be open for applications on August 1, 2019. Those who wish to be considered for these positions during the Fire Hire event must apply to the vacancy announcements by the closing date of August 28, 2019.

The Certificates of Candidates for these positions will be issued to the selecting officials on or about October 1, 2019. All applicants who have applied to the announcements on or before the listed closing date and are found to be qualified and in the quality group will be referred to the hiring officials for consideration. While these are the current vacancies available throughout Rocky Mountain Region and throughout the agency, please apply to any position and duty station you may be interested in as those positions may become vacant during the Fire Hire process. Applicants should check the status of their application during this time in your USAJobs account.

For questions regarding the Region 2 fire hire vacancies or other positions that may become vacant during the backfill process, please contact either the supervisors listed below or Scott McDermid scott.mcdermid@usda.gov

Please respond to the outreach if you are interested in filling a vacant position through the Fire Hire process. Your response is important. Please address your outreach response to FireHireRegion2@fs.fed.us Additional information about the position is available from the forest contact listed on the following pages.

The Process and Timeline

July 1, 2019 ─ Outreach begins. Information is available on the Rocky Mountain Region website listing all vacant permanent fire vacancies and locations from the GS-0462-03 through 09 and WG-5716-10 levels.

August 1, 2019 ─ Vacancy announcements will be activated in www.usajobs.gov.

August 28, 2019 ─ Application deadline, 11:59 Eastern standard time. Apply through www.usajobs.gov. Applicants are encouraged to apply for multiple locations (where they would accept a position if offered), even if positions for certain locations in which you are interested are not currently listed as vacant. Vacancies may occur during the hiring process and could be filled during Selection Week.

October 1-20, 2019 ─Supervisory Reference Checks, and Subject Matter Expert evaluations will occur these weeks. Please ensure your references are notified of this and they are available at the email address (preferred) or phone number provided on your application.

October 21, 2019 ─ Selections. Representatives from each forest will begin to make recommendations for hiring. Candidates selected will be notified by a Forest Service representative by phone. Those not selected should check your USAjobs account for status updates. During the selection week candidates will be given 4 hours to respond to voicemails or emails from the recommending officials. It is highly encouraged to be available via phone during this time.