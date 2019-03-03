Rocky Mountain Region Announces Availability of 300 Additional Forest Service Temp Jobs

The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service announced today the availability of 300 additional temporary jobs for the 2019 field season throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Temporary jobs are available in a variety of exciting and rewarding occupations such as fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archaeology and administrative support.

Job seekers can apply for temporary jobs through USAJOBS for three days beginning Monday, March 4.

Temporary job opportunities are available online at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/jobs. Job seekers can apply through USAJOBS from March 4-6 at www.usajobs.gov .

Below are resume tips and application resources to support job seekers in applying for jobs with the Rocky Mountain Region.

Resume Tips

Include all required information (e.g., name, address, previous work history with dates and hours worked per week, etc.)

Tailor your resume to each job announcement

Spell out acronyms

Be honest

Write clear and concise statements

Use active verbs

Proofread your resume

Application Resources

The Forest Service is a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Agriculture that manages 193 million acres of land, roughly the size of Texas. The Rocky Mountain Region includes 17 national forests and seven national grasslands located in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.