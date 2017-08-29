Rogers leaving WNCC Foundation following 4th Monument Marathon

The Western Nebraska Community College Foundation will be looking for a new director after current director Jennifer Rogers announced she would be leaving after this year’s Monument Marathon on September 30th.

Rogers told KNEB News she will be relocating with her family to the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, working as a development director for a large non-profit. She says the great thing about this organization is that they have a 94% college going rate for students going through their program. These are kids who traditionally would not be able to go on to higher education and thanks to this opportunity are able to do so.

Rogers says it’s a great opportunity and she is certainly sad to leave WNCC and the panhandle and Scottsbluff and Gering Area. But she says it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up, and will have to get used to those Minnesota winters.

Rogers has been with the foundation for four years, and this will be her fourth Monument Marathon coming up September 30th and will be staying to see that through.