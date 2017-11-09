Rollover accident claims life of Lyman man

A 32-year-old Lyman man has died as a result of a single vehicle rollover accident in rural Scotts Bluff County.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman say on Thursday afternoon, the family called deputies requesting assistance with the male, who was reportedly suffering from mental problems. Overman says that the 32-year-old was possibly armed with a shotgun or crossbow and at a rural Lyman residence.

Deputies were told by family they heard shots fired, and then left the residence in his pickup and a family member followed.

At this point, the Nebraska State Patrol joined the investigation, and around 1:25 p.m. there was a report of a single vehicle rollover on County Road R west of Stegall Road.

Authorities found the F-150 on its top in the south ditch, and appeared to have rolled several times.

Overman says a family member and a rural mail carrier were at the scene when law enforcement arrived. Law enforcement personnel were able to extricate the male from the vehicle and begin CPR.

The Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, Valley Ambulance Service, and Airlink also responded. Emergency medical personnel continued CPR and the male was flown to Regional West Medical Center by Airlink.

The rural mail carrier told officers that he was westbound on County Road R when he encountered the pickup at the crest of a hill. He said the pickup was in the middle of the road and traveling at a high rate of speed. He said that the pickup swerved to avoid a collision, and he thought it would likely crash. After cresting the hill, he turned around and after coming over the hill he saw that the pickup had crashed, and called 911.

The family member told officers that he had been following the male in the pickup, but due to the high speeds he was about a mile behind. When he came upon the accident he initially thought that the pickup had collided with the mail carrier.

The male later died at Regional West Medical Center.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident and interview witnesses. Victim identification is delayed pending notification of next of kin.