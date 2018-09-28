Ron Hubbard of Bayard wins $10,000 in KNEB Summer of Winning grand prize

It was a big pay day this Friday for Ron Hubbard of Bayard, as he won the $10,000 grand prize in the KNEB Summer of Winning summer promotion.

Hubbard registered at the KNEB remote during Chimney Rock Pioneer Days in Bayard. This morning, he was selected out of 12 finalists for the five-figure cash prize.

He and his wife Connie say they plan to use some of the money for some home improvements at their residence.

Below are the winners of each phase winner from the KNEB Summer of Winning promotion:

Summer Sizzlin’– Jeff Krzyzewski of Scottsbluff- Backyard BBQ Package

Summer Sluggin’– Kevin Lojka of Minatare- Weekend baseball trip to Denver

Summer Sailin’– Barbara Weis of Scottsbluff- 8 day, 7 night Hawaiian Cruise

Summer Spendin’– Ron Hubbard of Bayard- $10,000