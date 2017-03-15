Roof decking issue to have minimal impact on SHS phase II construction

The second phase of the Scottsbluff High School construction project is on track as debris continues to be removed from the recently demolished north classroom wing.

Superintendent Rick Myles says they did encounter one unexpected issue when learning that decking under the roof of the old cafeteria area, which will become the new Freshman Academy, was rusting away.

However, Myles says it looks like the cost to fix the problem will be a fraction of what initial estimates indicated. Initial estimates indicated it could cost as much as $250,000, but fortunately things have changed a lot and he says although it will still be troublesome, it now looks like the cost should come in under $100,000.

Myles says ultimately the community will have a high school that’s probably going to be a $38 million project because they had five or six million dollars already saved away along with some other resources they could use.

He says they promised not to tax people twice and would not ‘bait & switch.” Myles says they were going to put out the absolutely least expensive bond issue they could, and come through with a project that is very special.

Myles said this added roof expense is not upsetting that plan. He says they are following through and and still expect to come through the project reasonably within exactly the cost range they had planned for.