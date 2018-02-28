Roof instability delays investigation into collapse

The investigation into what caused a portion of the roof at Flyover Brewery in downtown Scottsbluff to collapse Wednesday won’t continue until the rest of the roof is removed.

That’s the word from Safetyline Consultant’s Bob Hessler, who says the roof right now is too unstable to allow for additional investigation inside the building at this time. Hessler says the earliest the investigation will continue is Friday.

Safetyline is the safety consultant for General Contractor Anderson Shaw and Company.

Hessler told KNEB News there were workers from subcontractor Sunshine Holdings digging a two foot trench for a sewer line when they said they heard a pop and then the roof collapsed. One of those workers – Chris Valdez of Scottsbluff- was injured and was taken to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of a broken collarbone and leg injury.

No one else was hurt and they were all able to get out of the building safely.