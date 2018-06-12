Rotary Gold benefactors receive checks

Two checks totaling $21,000 were presented Tuesday to benefit Camp Scott and the North Platte NRD’s Greenhouse project from the Scottsbluff Rotary Club.

The two organizations were the benefactors of the annual Rotary Gold fundraiser .

Reenie Berry accepted the $3,000 check for Camp Scott, an annual summer camp for children with special needs. Reenie said the bulk of the money is being used for special equipment to assist autistic campers. Some of the funding also went toward a laptop and printer copier and a blue tooth speaker to help campers listen to music.

Barb Cross and Jennifer Berge-Satur accepted the $18,000 check for the green house project, which is being used to grow healthy fruits and vegetables that will be donated to local food pantries and groups that combat hunger in the district. Cross says students will also be learning about alternative farming ,sustainable agriculture and protecting our natural resources from their participation.