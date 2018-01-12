Route 26 Mart robbery suspect to face trial in April

A 21 year old Morrill man accused of robbing the Route 26 Mart in Scottsbluff December 26th will face trial during the April 2nd jury term.

Richard Blackmon, charged with robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony, entered a not guilty plea Friday in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

Judge Andrea Miller set a pre-trial hearing for March 22nd and also agreed to a request by Public Defender Bernie Straetker to lower Blackmon’s bond. Miller reduced it to $100,000 from $500,000, again with a 10% cash provision.

The arrest occurred after investigators identified a vehicle they believed was connected to the robbery while reviewing video surveillance from the business and surrounding businesses in the area. The identification led to Blackmon after search warrants were executed on the vehicle as well as a Scottsbluff address for the vehicle’s registered owner.

Blackmon was arrested after an interview with Police.