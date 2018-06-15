Route 26 Robber sentenced to prison

A 22-year-old Morrill man will be spending the next two-to-five years in prison for robbing the Route 26 Mart in Scottsbluff in late December.

Richard Blackmon received the sentence on the Class 2 Felony Robbery conviction this morning from Scotts Bluff County District Judge Leo Dobrovolny. Blackmon pleaded no contest to the charge in May, and prosecutors dismissed his other charge of Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony.

Blackmon was arrested after investigators identified a vehicle they believed was connected to the December 26th robbery after reviewing video surveillance footage from the business and surrounding businesses in the area. The vehicle led investigators to Blackmon after search warrants were executed on the vehicle as well as a Scottsbluff address for the vehicle’s registered owner.

Blackmon received credit of 171 days already served.