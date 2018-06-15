class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317825 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Route 26 Robber sentenced to prison

BY Ryan Murphy | June 15, 2018
SBCDC Booking Photo

A 22-year-old Morrill man will be spending the next two-to-five years in prison for robbing the Route 26 Mart in Scottsbluff in late December.

Richard Blackmon received the sentence on the Class 2 Felony Robbery conviction this morning from Scotts Bluff County District Judge Leo Dobrovolny. Blackmon pleaded no contest to the charge in May, and prosecutors dismissed his other charge of Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony.

Blackmon was arrested after investigators identified a vehicle they believed was connected to the December 26th robbery after reviewing video surveillance footage from the business and surrounding businesses in the area. The vehicle led investigators to Blackmon after search warrants were executed on the vehicle as well as a Scottsbluff address for the vehicle’s registered owner.

Blackmon received credit of 171 days already served.

