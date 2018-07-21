Rubber Duck Dash names 30 winners at annual event

The 21st annual Rubber Duck Dash went off without a splash, Saturday, July 21, at the YMCA Trails West Pavillion in Scottsbluff.

The event had 100 plus community volunteers, in and out of the North Platte River waiting for the rubber ducks to float down and a winner to be picked.

“We are so happy the weather is cooperating and we have lots of people from the community, who have come down to support us,” said Steph Black, executive director of United Way of Western Nebraska.

The rubber duck dash is one of several summer event the UW hosts with support from community sponsors. The agency is looking to raise $331,000 to help people in need through 15 community agencies.

“We’ll be wrapping up our summer events, with our kick off of our Stuff the Bus Drive on Monday (July 23),” Black said. “It really does take a whole village to make all of this happen.”

The winners of the 21st annual Rubber Duck Dash are as follows: