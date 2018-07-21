Rubber Duck Dash names 30 winners at annual event

The 21st annual Rubber Duck Dash went off without a splash, Saturday, July 21, at the YMCA Trails West Pavillion in Scottsbluff.
The event had 100 plus community volunteers, in and out of the North Platte River waiting for the rubber ducks to float down and a winner to be picked.
“We are so happy the weather is cooperating and we have lots of people from the community, who have come down to support us,” said Steph Black, executive director of United Way of Western Nebraska.
The rubber duck dash is one of several summer event the UW hosts with support from community sponsors. The agency is looking to raise $331,000 to help people in need through 15 community agencies.
“We’ll be wrapping up our summer events, with our kick off of our Stuff the Bus Drive on Monday (July 23),” Black said. “It really does take a whole village to make all of this happen.”
The winners of the 21st annual Rubber Duck Dash are as follows:
- Garrett Dudden – Toyota C-HR XLE donated by TEAM Auto Center
- Brock Schank – Honda Pioneer 500 side-by-side donated by Sandberg Honda
- Jennifer Scwab – $2,000, McDonald’s of Western Nebraska Panhandle and Torrington, Wyo.
- Teresa Swank – 2 Round trip tickets, SkyWest Airlines
- Troy Ouderkirk – La-Z-Boy recliner, Webber’s Furniture
- Evelyn Bjordahl – Fire pit table and chairs, Carr-Trumbull Lumber Do-it-Center
- Diane Vandenberg – $500 GC, Gering Valley One Hour Plumbing and Heating
- Karol Nyquist – $250 GC, Runza
- Judy Howell – 2, 2019 Western Nebraska Pioneers Season Tickets
- John Maser – $250 GC, Steel Grill
- Maria Lara-Montelango – $500 GC, Gering Valley One Hour Plumbing and Heating
- Juan Gonzales – WNCC Family Athletic Pass
- Mike Rotness – $250 GC, Runza
- Gina Cannon – $500 GC, Gering Valley One Hour Plumbing and Heating
- Stacy Keller – $200 Cash, KNEB
- Steve Cervantes – WNCC Family Athletic Pass
- Debbie Edmunds – $500 GC, Gering Valley One Hour Plumbing and Heating
- Angela Miller – One year of car washes, Paradise
- Nickole Dewifl – 12 haircuts in a year, Attitudez Salon
- Jayme Hallmon – $500 GC, Gering Valley One Hour Plumbing and Heating
- Mindy Reed – Birthday party, Carpenter Center
- Zita Bolinger – 3 month family membership, YMCA
- Michael Miller – $500 GC, Gering Valley One Hour Plumbing and Heating
- Ruth Kozal – $100 GC, Runza
- Andrew Weber – King Kong pizza dinner, Sam & Louie’s Pizzeria
- Craig Rubbottom – $500 GC, Gering Valley One Hour Plumbing and Heating
- Trisha Luckinbill – $75 GC, Runza
- John Farrington – $100 gas card, WTT
- Danielle Linebeck – $25 GC, Runza
- Kristen Weitzel – 50 minute facial, Rachel Ann Esthetics