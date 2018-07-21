class="post-template-default single single-post postid-324587 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Rubber Duck Dash names 30 winners at annual event

BY Chabella Guzman | July 21, 2018
Home News Regional News
Rubber Duck Dash names 30 winners at annual event
United Way Special Events Coordinator Krista Sarchet, brings the winning ducks out of the North Platte. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

The 21st annual Rubber Duck Dash went off without a splash, Saturday, July 21, at the YMCA Trails West Pavillion in Scottsbluff.

The event had 100 plus community volunteers, in and out of the North Platte River waiting for the rubber ducks to float down and a winner to be picked.

“We are so happy the weather is cooperating and we have lots of people from the community, who have come down to support us,” said Steph Black, executive director of United Way of Western Nebraska.

The rubber duck dash is one of several summer event the UW hosts with support from community sponsors. The agency is looking to raise $331,000 to help people in need through 15 community agencies.

“We’ll be wrapping up our summer events, with our kick off of our Stuff the Bus Drive on Monday (July 23),” Black said. “It really does take a whole village to make all of this happen.”

UW 21st annual Rubber Duck Dash, had several volunteers in the North Platte River catching ducks. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

The winners of the 21st annual Rubber Duck Dash are as follows:

  1. Garrett Dudden – Toyota C-HR XLE donated by TEAM Auto Center
  2. Brock Schank – Honda Pioneer 500 side-by-side donated by Sandberg Honda
  3. Jennifer Scwab – $2,000, McDonald’s of Western Nebraska Panhandle and Torrington, Wyo.
  4. Teresa Swank – 2 Round trip tickets, SkyWest Airlines
  5. Troy Ouderkirk – La-Z-Boy recliner, Webber’s Furniture
  6. Evelyn Bjordahl – Fire pit table and chairs, Carr-Trumbull Lumber Do-it-Center
  7. Diane Vandenberg – $500 GC, Gering Valley One Hour Plumbing and Heating
  8. Karol Nyquist – $250 GC, Runza
  9. Judy Howell – 2, 2019 Western Nebraska Pioneers Season Tickets
  10. John Maser – $250 GC, Steel Grill
  11. Maria Lara-Montelango – $500 GC, Gering Valley One Hour Plumbing and Heating
  12. Juan Gonzales – WNCC Family Athletic Pass
  13. Mike Rotness – $250 GC, Runza
  14. Gina Cannon – $500 GC, Gering Valley One Hour Plumbing and Heating
  15. Stacy Keller – $200 Cash, KNEB
  16. Steve Cervantes – WNCC Family Athletic Pass
  17. Debbie Edmunds – $500 GC, Gering Valley One Hour Plumbing and Heating
  18. Angela Miller – One year of car washes, Paradise
  19. Nickole Dewifl – 12 haircuts in a year, Attitudez Salon
  20. Jayme Hallmon – $500 GC, Gering Valley One Hour Plumbing and Heating
  21. Mindy Reed – Birthday party, Carpenter Center
  22. Zita Bolinger – 3 month family membership, YMCA
  23. Michael Miller – $500 GC, Gering Valley One Hour Plumbing and Heating
  24. Ruth Kozal – $100 GC, Runza
  25. Andrew Weber – King Kong pizza dinner, Sam & Louie’s Pizzeria
  26. Craig Rubbottom – $500 GC, Gering Valley One Hour Plumbing and Heating
  27. Trisha Luckinbill – $75 GC, Runza
  28. John Farrington – $100 gas card, WTT
  29. Danielle Linebeck – $25 GC, Runza
  30. Kristen Weitzel – 50 minute facial, Rachel Ann Esthetics

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments