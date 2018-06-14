class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317606 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Rubbish barrel burn caused west Scottsbluff fire

BY Kevin Mooney | June 14, 2018
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

A burn in a rubbish barrel that got out of hand caused the fire Wednesday that burned a significant amount of property west of Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff Rural Fire Captain Paul Reisig says Deputy State Fire Marshall Fred Reichert determined the burn in a 55 gallon barrel caught the adjacent grass on fire and it spread to a shop twenty feet away.

The mid-morning blaze on Adler Drive not only engulfed the south end of the shop but also a nearby semi-cab and damaged some nearby vehicles. About a dozen Scottsbluff Rural Firefighters worked over an hour to extinguish the fire and made sure it didn’t spread to neighboring properties.

Reisig estimated the damage at $100,000

