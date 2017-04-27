Snyder: Whiteclay stores “grateful for decisive court ruling”

The attorney for the four Whiteclay stores who saw a Lancaster County Judge Thursday overturn a regulator’s decision not to renew their liquor licenses says they are “grateful for the decisive ruling.”

Scottsbluff attorney Andrew Snyder told KNEB News the decision shows the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission “overstepped their bounds and ignored the law.”

The court said the Commission wrongfully used a state statute for original liquor license applications in making their decision and not the statute regarding renewal. The judge ordered the Commission not to interfere with the store’s efforts to renew their licenses through the shorthand online process and to honor the renewals upon application.

Snyder knows the stores are not out of the woods yet because the state may appeal the ruling and the stores face a future hearing before the Commission regarding citations filed by the Attorney General’s office. The citations allege the stores are selling beer to bootleggers and after hours.

The court ruling Thursday was a setback for advocates who want to close the stores in Whiteclay, an unincorporated village with nine residents that sells millions of cans each year next to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.