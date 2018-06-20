Runza and Alzheimer’s support group raise money for research Thursday

Nebraska Runza restaurants and the Scottsbluff Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group are combining Thursday in an effort to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

The effort simply involves eating any Runza ice cream product, with fifty cents of every dollar for those items ordered Thursday going to Alzheimer’s research.

Jerry Lewis with the local support group says the effort is part of a national fundraising event which occurs on the longest day of the year to mark the efforts of nearly 16 million Alzheimer caregivers around the nation.

Lewis says there will also be art work at the Scottsbluff Runza restaurant to benefit Alzheimer’s research as well.