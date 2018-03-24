class="post-template-default single single-post postid-299481 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Rural firefighters battle grass fire; Downed power line stalls traffic

BY Kevin Mooney | March 24, 2018
Five rural volunteer fire departments are battling a grass fire Saturday afternoon four miles west of Morrill south of the North Platte River.

The fire was first called in shortly after 1 p.m. to the Morrill fire Department  and as the afternoon progressed mutual aid was requested from Mitchell, Lyman, Henry, and Gering firefighters.

The firefighters were well into their fifth hour of battling the blaze as 6 p.m.approached.

 

In another story late Saturday afternoon, Morrill County Sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol  responded  shortly after 4 p.m. to the report of a downed power line across Highway 385 near the Angora turnoff.

Because several cars had actually run over the power line, wires became exposed, and law enforcement stopped traffic. Chimney Rock Public Power District personnel responded to the scene, cut power to the line and removed it from the highway so normal traffic could be resumed shortly after 5 :30 p.m.

