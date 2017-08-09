Rural Gering woman arrested for obstruction and meth delivery

A rural Gering woman has been arrested for obstructing a police investigation and meth delivery when authorities responded to her home regarding a social services investigation.

Deputies with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the house and detained 34 year old Melonie Warfield when she wouldn’t allow them in the house.

Once a search warrant was obtained Deputies found a brown bag with several small bags of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and other paraphernalia associated with drug sales plus nearly $1,100 in cash.

Warfield will make her first court appearance on the charges this afternoon.