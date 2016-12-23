Rural grass fire an example that dry conditions still exist

Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Paul Reisig says a rural fire Thursday reminds us the rural areas are still dry and the conditions for a grass fire are still favorable.

Reisig says the fire Thursday was at the Kim Nielson residence at 50434 Leisure Road two and a half miles north of Scottsbluff. Reisig said they were burning in a 55 gallon drum and some sparks leaked out even with a screen on the barrel, starting a grass fire.

Reisig says four units and 12 personnel responded to the area and extinguished the fire in 30 minutes. 20 acres were burned.

Reisig says even in the winter, make sure you take the proper precautions with fire and have a water source nearby in case things get out of hand.