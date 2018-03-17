Rural Highway 30 speed limit increased to 65 mph

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is bumping the speed limit on the majority of Highway 30 from the Wyoming/Nebraska line to Grand Island from 60 to 65.

The move is being done because of recent research that showed inconsistent speeds on that stretch of the highway from 60 to 65 according to NDOT spokesperson Jeni Campana. (cam pan ah)

Meanwhile, a proposal in the Legislature not directly related to the boost in the rural Highway 30 speed proposes increasing speed limits by 5 mph on interstate highways, four-lane expressways and two-lane state highways. Inconsistent speeds across the state is the reason why the bill was introduced. It is supported by Governor Ricketts but opposed by AAA.