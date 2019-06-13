Rural Mitchell farmer dies in accident Wednesday afternoon

Family and friends are in mourning for a 77-year-old rural Mitchell man following a Wednesday afternoon farming accident that claimed his life.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office confirms to KNEB News that Orin Bolzer died from injuries suffered in the accident south of Mitchell around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say their investigation determined Bolzer had stopped the tractor he was driving and got off of it to check a piece of equipment, however the tractor was apparently still in gear, rolled forward and he was caught by the implement.

Officials say Bolzer died at the scene. Details on services are pending.