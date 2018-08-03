Rural Mitchell girl in stable condition after Friday afternoon accident

An 18 year old rural Mitchell girl is in stable condition at Regional West after she was involved in a one vehicle accident Friday afternoon on South Morrill Road.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office says the pickup driven by 18 year old Kalee Young was southbound when it crossed the center line and continued into the east ditch where it was airborne for a short distance before striking an embankment.

Air Link responded and transferred Young to the hospital.

Four deputies and emergency personnel from Morrill, Mitchell, Lyman and Valley Ambulance responded to the accident according to the Sheriff’s office.

Drugs or alcohol is NOT suspected in the accident.