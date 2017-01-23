class="single single-post postid-210504 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Rural Mitchell man cited for Saturday explosion

BY Kevin Mooney | January 23, 2017
Murphy/RRN/KNEB

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says a 26 year old rural Mitchell man who used an explosive that produced such a “Boom” it was heard in many areas of the county Saturday afternoon has been cited for using an explosive without a permit.

The explosion shortly before 1:30 Saturday afternoon generated numerous calls to the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center  from citizens that heard it.  The Sheriff’s investigation revealed that 26 year old Jonathan Sterkel  had detonated a quantity of “Tannerite.”  Tannerite is the brand name of an exploding target used for firearms practice.

Overman said Sterkel was  extremely cooperative during the investigation and it caused no property damage and no injuries.

Sterkel was using the explosive to shoot blue chalk in the air to announce the gender of his baby. He apologized on Facebook for  causing all the citizen concerns.

