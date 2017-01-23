Rural Mitchell man cited for Saturday explosion

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says a 26 year old rural Mitchell man who used an explosive that produced such a “Boom” it was heard in many areas of the county Saturday afternoon has been cited for using an explosive without a permit.

The explosion shortly before 1:30 Saturday afternoon generated numerous calls to the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center from citizens that heard it. The Sheriff’s investigation revealed that 26 year old Jonathan Sterkel had detonated a quantity of “Tannerite.” Tannerite is the brand name of an exploding target used for firearms practice.

Overman said Sterkel was extremely cooperative during the investigation and it caused no property damage and no injuries.

Sterkel was using the explosive to shoot blue chalk in the air to announce the gender of his baby. He apologized on Facebook for causing all the citizen concerns.