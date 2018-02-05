Rural Mitchell rollover sends driver to Regional West

A rural Mitchell woman is believed to have sustained only minor injuries when she slid off Spring Creek Road Monday afternoon east of Mitchell at County Road 15.

Scotts Bluff County Chief Deputy Troy Brown says 57-year-old Debra Weimer was in a Ford F150 pickup when she lost control on the icy surface , over-corrected and the vehicle slid off the road, landing on its top.

Weimer was able to get out of the vehicle and did not require extrication. She was transported to Regional West Medical Center where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Mitchell Police Department and Mitchell Fire Department assisted the Sheriff’s office in responding to the accident, which occurred around 12:45 p.m.