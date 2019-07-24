class="post-template-default single single-post postid-397580 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

Rural Morrill man accused of sending threatening texts, voicemails

BY Scott Miller | July 24, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Rural Morrill man accused of sending threatening texts, voicemails

A 66-year-old Scotts Bluff County man has been charged with felony Terroristic Threats following a weekend investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

Carl Thomas of rural Morrill reportedly sent threatening texts and voicemails to the victim and his family members. Thomas allegedly said he would kill the victim, his son, and their dog, as well as drive his vehicle into another family member’s workplace.

He was arrested on Monday and was arraigned on the Terroristic Threat charge, as well as a disturbing the peace charge, Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments