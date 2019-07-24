Rural Morrill man accused of sending threatening texts, voicemails

A 66-year-old Scotts Bluff County man has been charged with felony Terroristic Threats following a weekend investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

Carl Thomas of rural Morrill reportedly sent threatening texts and voicemails to the victim and his family members. Thomas allegedly said he would kill the victim, his son, and their dog, as well as drive his vehicle into another family member’s workplace.

He was arrested on Monday and was arraigned on the Terroristic Threat charge, as well as a disturbing the peace charge, Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.