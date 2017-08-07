class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252372 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Rural Morrill resident calls for County zoning, policies and procedure for siting landfill

BY Kevin Mooney | August 7, 2017
A rural Morrill resident concerned about the possible location of a regional landfill in his area says Scotts Bluff County needs proper zoning, policies and procedures established before  discussions about permitting any rural landfill site begin.

Brian Burks, who resides near the proposed Bald Peak  landfill sites south of Morrill being considered by the city of Gering for a regional landfill ,  told the county Board Monday they have “more regulations for siting hog confinement projects than siting a landfill.”

Burks says a landfill should have a separate county zoning type with specific procedures and policies established that are reviewed by an  elected board  comprised of representatives from each of the commission’s five districts.

Burks says the county policy should restrict the size of the landfill to 60 acres to avoid it being a mega-dump for communities outside the county. Burks said, “What could be a sweet deal for the cities could stink for rural residents”.

During Burks eight minute  presentation he also said a landfill should not be located within two miles of a rural residence. He said a landfill should not endanger the domestic or irrigation supply of agricultural  producers, which he and Gering Ft. Laramie Irrigation  District Manager Rick Preston said would occur if the landfill is located at the Bald Peak sites.

Burks and Preston also indicated they wanted complete transparency in any landfill discussions and  the residents to be involved from the very beginning.

 

