“Rural Radio Forum: Celebrating 150 Years of the University of Nebraska”

“Celebrating 150 Years of the University of Nebraska” is the topic of the next Rural Radio Forum. It will air on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 3:00pm to 4:00pm CT on 880 AM KRVN-Lexington, 840 AM KTIC-West Point, 104.9 FM KTMX-York, and from 2:00pm to 3:00pm MT on 960 AM KNEB-Scottsbluff, among other stations in the Rural Radio Network.

Guests of this special program will include Dr. Hank Bounds, President of the University of Nebraska system; Chancellors Dr. Ronnie Green at UNL, Dr. Jeffrey Gold at UNMC and UNO; Doug Kristensen at UNK, and Dr. Ron Rosati at NCTA.

On Friday, February 15, 2019, the University of Nebraska will celebrate its 150th anniversary as the state’s land-grant institution of public education and service through improving the quality of life for Nebraska and beyond. We, at the Rural Radio Network, have a similar mission to serve Nebraskans, and we will celebrate the historic past of our University and learn about its vision to chart a bold new future. We will explore the history of each campus, how the University became a multi-campus system, how each campus has formed its own niche in serving and growing the state of Nebraska, what the future holds, and more.

The program will be hosted by the Rural Radio Network’s Brandon Benitz and Bryce Doeschot.

The Rural Radio Forum is an hour-long program presented quarterly by the Rural Radio Network on issues faced by rural Nebraskans. Podcasts of past Rural Radio Forum programs are available at RuralRadio.com.