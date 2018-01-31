Rural Radio Forum to spotlight property taxes

No issue is as hotly and continually debated in Nebraska as the property tax. As costs of production rise and crop and stock prices fluctuate, Nebraska’s family farm businesses watch their tax assessments constantly climb. Financial soundness and their future, hangs in the balance. On Tuesday February 6, 2018; the Rural Radio Network will host it’s 4th “Rural Radio Forum” spotlighting property taxes, particularly with agricultural land.

The hour-long program will air from 3:00pm to 4:00pm and spotlight three major proposals in the Legislature that addresses the issue with an interview of each sponsoring senator. Studio guests will include University of Nebraska-Lincoln Ag Economist Brad Lubben and Extension Ag Economist Jim Jansen. KRVN news anchor Scott Foster will host the program. It can be heard on Tuesday February 6th from 3:00pm to 4:00pm central time on KRVN Radio/Lexington on 880 AM and 106.9 FM; KTIC Radio/West Point on 840 AM and 98.3 FM; KAWL Radio/York on 1370 AM and 103.5 FM and KNCY/Nebraska City on 1600 AM and 105.5 FM. Also from 2:00pm to 3:00pm mountain time on KNEB/Scottsbluff on 960 AM and 100.3 FM and KSID Radio/Sidney on 1340 AM and 95.7 FM.