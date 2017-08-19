class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254554 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Rural residents advised to mark land not available to eclipse visitors

BY Kevin Mooney | August 19, 2017
Scotts Bluff County Chief Deputy Troy Brown says rural residents worried about trespassing on their property need to get the land marked and signed so eclipse visitors know they are not welcome.

Brown says if people are trespassing on your property and you can’t remove them, you need to call the proper law enforcement agency to help remove the unwanted visitors.

Brown also says if you are allowing parking in certain areas you need to make sure they are marked and you also take precautions for fire.

Brown says if vehicles are being parked in areas with tall, dry grasses, they should be mowed to avoid a fire starting with hot motors or exhaust systems.

 

