Rural residents express opposition to locating landfill south of Morrill

Two dozen Rural Scotts Bluff County residents Monday expressed their opposition to a new regional landfill being located south of Morrill.

The residents spoke after waiting for the Gering Council’s Public Works committee to meet for an hour in closed session to hear staff’sopinion on two possible sites three miles south of Morrill. Irrigation laterals run around and through the agricultural area, which is also in a high runoff area that has a retention pond that feeds the Horse Creek lateral.

Gering-Ft. Laramie Irrigation District Manager Rick Preston emphasized the concerns residents have about contaminating valuable ground and surface water.

Preston said,” As an irrigation district manager, I would like to see something like this go to the north and south of the irrigated agricultural area. I just cannot accept putting this type of burden on the safety of our water.

Resident Tabitha Woodcock said there was no benefit for the landowners. Sarah Hessler. who lives a half mile from the potential sites, said one city official’s remark that the land was in an isolated area without a lot of population was “insulting” .

Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman said they were in the very preliminary stages of consideration, but the residents noted they were making their opposition known early in the process. Kaufman did say he would welcome a handful of the group working with the city as they considered the potential landfill sites, which are adjacent to one another.