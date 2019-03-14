Rural Scotts Bluff Co. roads remain impassable, stranded motorist rescued

County roads throughout the Panhandle are being reported as impassable with no unnecessary travel according to various officials.

Here in Scotts Bluff County, Roads Superintendent Linda Grummertt says county road crews attempted to make some progress clearing some heavy snow drifts, but the roads are still not passable under current conditions. “And (we) have made efforts to do some search and rescue, and we are getting stuck ourselves”, says Grummertt. “So we’re coming back into the shops to wait for the wind to go down. There’s no county roads open.”

Grummertt says one person was rescued Thursday morning from a vehicle stranded on Highland Road near County Road 27, however even that effort involved a lot of struggle with the conditions by plow crews.

She says right now, it’s just a very huge risk for anyone to attempt to use gravel or oil roads throughout the county.