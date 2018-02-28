Rural Scottsbluff fire destroys garage, heavy smoke seen for miles

A midday fire destroys a garage and a pickup at a residence on Highland Road in northeast Scottsbluff.

Early scanner traffic indicated an explosion before the garage burst into flames, sending heavy white and black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles across the North Platte Valley.

Scottsbluff Rural and Gering firefighters responded, using a number of hoses to place water on the fire and try to make sure it didn’t spread to the nearby house across the driveway or cause any damage to neighbors.

The home is owned by Dennis and Floydene Wilder, and she shared her first hand experience of what transpired this Wednesday.