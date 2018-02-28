class="post-template-default single single-post postid-293924 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Rural Scottsbluff fire destroys garage, heavy smoke seen for miles

BY Kevin Mooney | February 28, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Rural Scottsbluff fire destroys garage, heavy smoke seen for miles
(Mooney/KNEB/RRN)

A midday fire destroys a garage and a pickup at a residence on Highland Road in northeast Scottsbluff.

Early scanner traffic indicated an explosion before the garage burst into flames, sending heavy white and black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles across the North Platte Valley.

Scottsbluff Rural and Gering firefighters responded, using a number of hoses to place water on the fire and try to make sure it didn’t spread to the nearby house across the driveway or cause any damage to neighbors.

The home is owned by Dennis and Floydene Wilder, and she shared her first hand experience of what transpired this Wednesday. 

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments