Rushville residents urged to boil water

BY John Axtell | July 31, 2018
The city of Rushville still hasn’t determined why its water developed a yellow tint yesterday follow a break in a main, but does say the water is being chlorinated and is safe to drink if boiled.

Mayor Chris Heiser last night urged residents not to use the water at all until it could be tested, but says he got the ok from the state this morning to let people use it even though the testing isn’t complete yet.

Heiser says some customers have reported their water is now running clear, but the recommendation is still to boil it before using it for drinking or cooking.

Heiser hopes to have more information this afternoon on how long the boil water order will remain in effect.

