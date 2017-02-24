Russian String Orchestra to perform at Midwest Theater Monday evening

The Russian String Orchestra, which includes some of Russia’s finest young string players, will perform at the Midwest Theater Monday evening as part of the Theater’s Performing Arts Series.
Founded in 1991, the orchestra has carved a niche for itself under the creative baton of its founder and music director Misha Rachlevsky.
About half of nearly 2,000 concerts the orchestra has performed to date have taken place in Moscow, with the rest played on tours in 24 countries in Europe, North and South America and the Far East. The orchestra has produced over 30 CDs that have received widespread international acclaim.
The performance Monday evening will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22-$26