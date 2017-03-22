RWHS confirms departure of two of their leaders

Regional West Health Services has confirmed two of their leaders, Chief Operating Officer Tadd Greenfield and Vice President of Human Resources Brenda Forge, are “no longer with the organization.”

General counsel and Vice President Paul Hofmeister says the duties and responsibilities of the two employees are being “reallocated” until replacements are found. Hofmeister said he could not comment further regarding the two departures.

Forge was hired in the summer of 2015, while Greenfield’s hiring was announced in March of last year.