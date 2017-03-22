class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223888 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

RWHS confirms departure of two of their leaders

BY Kevin Mooney | March 22, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
RWHS confirms departure of two of their leaders

Regional West Health Services has confirmed two of their leaders, Chief Operating Officer Tadd Greenfield and Vice President of Human Resources Brenda Forge, are “no longer with the organization.”

General counsel and Vice President Paul Hofmeister says the duties and responsibilities of the two employees are being “reallocated” until replacements are found. Hofmeister said he could not comment further regarding the two departures.

Forge was hired in the summer of 2015, while Greenfield’s hiring was announced in March of last year.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments