BY Kevin Mooney | March 23, 2017
RWHS; New electronic health record system should be “great benefit to staff and patients”

Regional West Health Services has announced they have partnered with Cerner to provide a new electronic health record that will improve the accessibility and functionality of medical data in a secure environment.

The Cerner system will provide a comprehensive record of both clinic and hospital visits which will be easily accessible to providers. It will also include a new, more user-friendly patient portal for health care records.

Montie Hodge, Vice President Information Technology & CIO of Regional West Health Services, says the process to switch all systems over and educate the staff on the capabilities of the new system may take months, but he says patients should be seeing the impact over the next two years,”

Hodge says “Cerner is one of the leading electronic health record vendors in the country and “patients will see many benefits once the system is fully implemented.”

