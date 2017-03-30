RWHS new electronic health records system to be operable spring of next year

Staff at Regional West Health Services is excited about a new electronic health record system that should be operable by March of next year and provide benefits to both staff and patients.

Montie Hodge, Vice President Information Technology & CIO of Regional West Health Services, says patients will have one electronic health record that will be accessible throughout the entire hospital campus, including via IPads at the patient’s bedside..

Hodge says staff should be trained on the system within a year, noting the “go” date for using the system is March 19th of next year.

The Cerner system will also include a new, more user friendly patient portal for health records. Hodge says “patients will see many benefits once the system is fully implemented.”