RWMC Cancer Services Open House set for Tuesday

The public is invited to an open house Tuesday hosted by the Regional West Medical Center Foundation and the hospital’s Cancer Services Department.

The open house will show off the new CT Simulator at the Cancer Treatment Center, which Dr. Vince Bjorling says increases the precision of radiation therapy by pinpointing the exact location, shape, and size of the tumor being treated. Dr,. Bjorling also indicated in many cases it will reduce in some case quite dramatically the amount of time patients are in radiation therapy,

The new CT scanner was made possible by monies raised through the Foundation’s Campaign for Excellence. The open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. will also feature tours of the new Infusion Center, which provides chemotherapy radiation for conditions like cancer, Crohn’s disease, Rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.