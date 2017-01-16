class="single single-post postid-208783 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

RWMC Cancer Services Open House set for Tuesday

BY Kevin Mooney | January 16, 2017
Home News Regional News
RWMC Cancer Services Open House set for Tuesday
MGN/KNEB

The public is invited to an open house Tuesday hosted by the Regional West Medical Center Foundation and the hospital’s Cancer Services Department.

The open house will show off the new CT Simulator at the Cancer Treatment Center, which Dr. Vince Bjorling says increases the precision of radiation therapy by pinpointing the exact location, shape, and size of the tumor being treated. Dr,. Bjorling also indicated in many cases it will reduce in some case quite dramatically the amount of time patients are in radiation therapy,

The new CT scanner was made possible by monies raised through the Foundation’s Campaign for Excellence. The open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. will also feature tours of the new Infusion Center, which provides chemotherapy radiation for conditions like cancer, Crohn’s disease, Rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments