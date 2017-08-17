RWMC ready for Monday’s eclipse

Regional West Medical Center has been planning for months on how it will treat the additional people that will have a need for medical care during Monday’s solar eclipse.

Dr. Troy Dean, the Medical Director for the Emergency Department, says additional medication has been ordered for the occasion, including extra IV fluids, antibiotics and rattlesnake anti-venom. The hospital has also ordered an additional medical helicopter to transport patients to the hospital in an emergency.

Dr. Dean says 15 beds are available in the emergency department and they will overflow into the radiology department if necessary.

Dr. Dean says they have staffed appropriately for the event starting on Friday, while emphasizing that unless it is a true emergency, most medical issues can be treated at Urgent Care not the emergency room. Dean also emphasizes those looking at the sun must use safety glasses, and have them off only during the period of totality, or risk eye damage.

Dr. Dean says they will have access to a language line where they will have someone available by video to assist through sign language international visitors with any medical issues.

In order to ensure that patients, visitors, staff, and vendors have adequate parking, and to ensure safe passage for emergency vehicles, the hospital will have manned checkpoints at parking lot entrances and a few blocked entrances from 6 a.m. until noon at the main campus and at The Village at Regional West.