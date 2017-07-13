Saddle Rock Trail to Re-Open on Friday

Debris from a rock slide in December 2015 that dropped 25,000 tons of rock onto the lower portion of Saddle Rock Trail at Scotts Bluff National Monument has finally been cleared.

Superintendent Dan Morford says the trail will open at 6:15 a.m. Friday.

Morford says even though the entire trail will be open, he just advises caution as additional work will be needed stabilize the slopes and repair asphalt where the rocks fell. Eventually, they will get it back to its original condition.

Getting money in the budget to remove the rock and waiting for the area to stabilize for removal efforts delayed the work until this summer.