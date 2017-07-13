class="post-template-default single single-post postid-247605 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Saddle Rock Trail to Re-Open on Friday

BY Dave Strang | July 13, 2017
Strang/RRN/KNEB

Debris from a rock slide in December 2015 that dropped 25,000 tons of rock onto the lower portion of Saddle Rock Trail at Scotts Bluff National Monument has finally been cleared.

Superintendent Dan Morford says the trail will open at 6:15 a.m. Friday.

Morford says even though the entire trail will be open, he just advises caution as additional work will be needed stabilize the slopes and repair asphalt where the rocks fell. Eventually, they will get it back to its original condition.

Getting money in the budget to remove the rock and waiting for the area to stabilize for removal efforts delayed the work until this summer.

