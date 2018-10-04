Sale of Frank Thunderbird generates nearly $300,000 for medical charities

Scottsbluff businessman and car collector Brian Frank is ecstatic about the amount of money raised from the sale of his 1956 Ford Thunderbird convertible at last weekend’s Barrett Jackson auction in Las Vegas.

Frank says the vehicle, purchased with his late mother’s encouragement at a previous Barrett-Jackson auction and one of her favorites, actually ended up being sold twice.

Frank said, ” A lady bought the car for $150,000, and then she gave it back, and another lady bought for $145,000, so the total was $295,000. When it hit $150,000 I don’t think I’ve seen Dr. Bjorling smile that much in a long time. It was pretty neat to see.”

Half of the proceeds will be donated to Regional West Foundation to purchase equipment for cancer and cardiac services at Regional West, the other half will be donated to the American Heart Association’s Driven Hearts campaign.

Frank is making the donation in memory of his parents, Roger, who died of cancer in 2013, and Connie, who this year died of stroke complications.